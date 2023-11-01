U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after acquiring an additional 608,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.