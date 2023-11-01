U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

