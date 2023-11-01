U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average is $186.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

