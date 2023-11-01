U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,421 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

C opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.