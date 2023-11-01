U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $411.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.18. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

