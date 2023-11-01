U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

