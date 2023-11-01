U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

