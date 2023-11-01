U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.