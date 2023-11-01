U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.