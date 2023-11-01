U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,421 shares of company stock worth $9,170,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

