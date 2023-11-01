U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.31 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

