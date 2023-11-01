U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

POCT opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

