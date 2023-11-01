U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

