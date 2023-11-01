U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

PCG opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

