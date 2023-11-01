U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

