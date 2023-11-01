U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 155,571 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,571 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.