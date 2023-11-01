U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $237.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

