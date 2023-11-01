U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.
Toast Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Toast
In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $1,031,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $43,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,359.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
