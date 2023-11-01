UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. UDR traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 1240097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

