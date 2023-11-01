UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $122.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 651,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,065,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

