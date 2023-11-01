United States Cellular (USM) to Release Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United States Cellular Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several research firms recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
