United States Cellular (USM) to Release Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United States Cellular by 785.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 491.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 60,632 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

