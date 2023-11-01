United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $974,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

