Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Down 4.7%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.68 and last traded at $137.32. Approximately 298,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 324,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 344,903 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,127,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

