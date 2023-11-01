Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 128.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $49,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $49,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

