USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE USNA opened at $45.55 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $879.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $355,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,169 shares of company stock worth $272,023. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.