V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

V.F. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. V.F. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

