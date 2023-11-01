V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 105.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

