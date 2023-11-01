Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGK opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.