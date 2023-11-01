Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.88 and a 200-day moving average of $421.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.