Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VGT stock opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

