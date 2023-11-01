Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.88 and its 200-day moving average is $421.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $303.58 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

