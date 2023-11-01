Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,599,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 773,316 shares.The stock last traded at $67.21 and had previously closed at $66.29.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

