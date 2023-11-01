Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,599,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 773,316 shares.The stock last traded at $67.21 and had previously closed at $66.29.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.