Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $148.12

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.12 and last traded at $148.44, with a volume of 9198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
