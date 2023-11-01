Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $148.12

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.12 and last traded at $148.44, with a volume of 9198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

