Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

