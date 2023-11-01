Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

