VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 3.2%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 88,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 138,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.23.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.
