Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.08

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 294991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,211 shares of company stock worth $6,818,267 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.