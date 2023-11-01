Vericel (VCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vericel Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $39.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vericel by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,089,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
