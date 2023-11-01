Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.63. 561,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,100,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

