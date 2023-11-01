Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $677,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.01.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
