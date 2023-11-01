Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $171.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

