Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.19. 598,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 512,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 20.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 28.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

