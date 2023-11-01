Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 257,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 299,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.5 %

VOD opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

