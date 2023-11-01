Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $15.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 418.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 283,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

