Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $15.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vor Biopharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.