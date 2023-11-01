Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

