Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $51,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

