W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $730.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

Read Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.