Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 56.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $163.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

