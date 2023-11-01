Watsco, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.04. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.38 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSO. UBS Group raised their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $348.82 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

