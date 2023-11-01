Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,856 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 47,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

